Tinubu advocates inclusive education, employment policies for autistic persons

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for equal access to education and employment opportunities for individuals with autism, emphasizing the need to break down barriers and celebrate their unique potential.

Tinubu stressed, the importance of creating a supportive environment that allows people with autism to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

According to her, this supportive environment can be achieved by providing access to quality education, healthcare, and vocational training to people with special needs, as well as promoting acceptance and understanding among families, communities, and employers.

The first lady rallied for this support in a message released on Tuesday, to celebrate 2025 World Autism Awareness Day, themed “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

In her message, she lamented that being considerate of people living with autism is not just a moral responsibility but a vital pillar of sustainable development.

According to her, “Neurodiversity celebrates the richness of human uniqueness, highlighting the diverse ways we process information. Yet, many individuals with autism continue to face barriers to quality education, healthcare, employment, and social inclusion,”

“As we strive to achieve the SDGs, especially SDG 4 & 8 that covers access to quality education and economic opportunities for all ”

“On this special day, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace neurodiversity, advocate for inclusion, and work together to create a society where every individual has the opportunity to excel,” she noted.