Tinubu advises bye-election losers to embrace spirit of sportsmanship

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated winners of the by-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states, just as he appealed to losers to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

Tinubu said that candidates who were unable to clinch the ticket should accept outcome of the electoral exercise and prepare for the 2027 general election.

The president, who stated this on Sunday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared winners of the polls, commended the electoral umpire for the hitch-free exercise across the 12 states.

Following the results declared by INEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 12 constituencies, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won in two, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in one, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won in one.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, enjoined political parties and candidates who participated in the election to continue to be guided by the spirit of sportsmanship, fair contest and magnanimity, which are enablers of enduring democracy.

Tinubu congratulates the new APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for the emphatic first victory recorded under his leadership.

He also congratulates the APC governors and other leaders on the success of the by-elections.

“Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has shown leadership capacity and demonstrated what is achievable when popular candidates are fielded and with unity of purpose among party leaders,” the President remarks.

“To all APC faithful and the electorate, thank you for the confidence reposed in our party. Be assured that our Renewed Hope slogan is not a mere slogan. Our destination is a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria. We shall take you there, by the Grace of God,” he said.