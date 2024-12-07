Tinubu adjusts South East Commission board nominees list

President Bola Tinubu has revised the proposed leadership for the South East Development Commission (SEDC), submitting an updated list of nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

This adjustment, according to the President, is aimed at enhancing the Commission’s ability to drive development in the region.

In the new list to be submitted to the lawmakers, the president replaced Emeka Atuma with Dr. Emeka Nworgu as chairman.

A statement release by the Special Adviser to the president on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, revealed significant changes in the nominees for the commission.

A check on the nominees list indicated that three executive directors from the initial list were replaced, and two new positions were added.

Onanuga emphasized that the nominees bring experience and expertise to ensure the Commission fulfills its mandate of driving growth and innovation in the South East region.

The statement read, “The President replaced all the three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors.”

The reshuffled list also includes a new Executive Director of Finance, Stanley Ohajuruka, who replaces Anthony Ugbo.

Toby Okechukwu has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Projects, taking over from Obinna Obiekweihe. Chief Sylvester Okonkwo will now serve as Executive Director of Corporate Services, succeeding Dr. Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja.

Additionally, two executive directors without specific portfolios—Chidi Echeazu and Dr. Clifford Ogbede—have been added to the board.

The President retained Mark C. Okoye as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, ensuring continuity at the Commission’s helm.

However, the new list sees the removal of board member Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa.

Despite these changes, several nominees from the initial list were retained.

These include Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, and Hamma Adama Ali Kumo. Others retained are Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima, and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

The revised list increases the board’s membership from 15 to 16. Onanuga noted, “President Tinubu expects the new nominees, as pioneers, to use their wealth of experience and expertise to actualise the Commission’s mandate and develop the South East region.”

“All the nominations are subject to Senate confirmation, marking a crucial step in establishing the SEDC as a driver of growth and innovation in the South East,” the statement concluded.