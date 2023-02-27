Tinubu accepts presidential election results from Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has appealed to Lagosians attacking Igbo traders after they voted against him during the 2023 presidential election to desist, Indicating his acceptance of the election results that assisted the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, to poll more votes than him in the state.

Tinubu said the outcome of the presidential election in Lagos where the Anambra State former governor was adjudged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate with the highest vote cast during the exercise on February 25th, 2023, should not be a source of provocation.

The Lagos State former governor, who made the appeal and indicated his acceptance of the result on Monday, stressed that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for any candidate of their choice.

In a statement by Director, Media, and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, the APC candidate further said that as a democrat he was bound to accept outcomes of any election whether favourable or not.

He stated that accepting outcomes of any poll either positive or negative would help protect lives and property in the community after the election.

Tinubu expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin in Lagos Island, Alimosho Local Governments, and others.

While condemning violence against the non-Yoruba ethnic groups in Lagos, Tinubu stated that attacking non-indigenes breeds enmity and disunity in any city that occurs.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.

