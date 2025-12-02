Tinubu, Abia Gov meet over Kanu’s release

Determined to secure the release of the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Abia State Governor Alex Otti met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Tuesday to discuss possible ways for the separatist to regain his freedom.

Otti’s visit to Abuja is believed to be a sustained effort aimed at addressing Kanu’s detention through political negotiation and legal remedies.

The governor has repeatedly stressed that resolving the IPOB leader’s case is a priority and that his team is committed to a lawful and coordinated approach to address the long-running issue.

The meeting came days after his trip to the Sokoto Correctional Centre, where officials of the Sokoto State Government facilitated access to the facility during an interaction that also involved Kanu’s younger brother Emmanuel, the Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN), and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Earlier, he held discussions with prison officials and legal aides during the visit, following consultations with members of his administration who have aligned themselves with the plan to pursue the matter through legitimate channels.

During the Sokoto visit, the governor said the state had activated an agreed framework intended to secure progress on the matter.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” Otti said.