Tinubu, AbdulRazaq meet over bandit attack in Kwara

Amid growing concerns over recent deadly attacks in parts of Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa to discuss security and protective measures for vulnerable communities.

The visit followed violent assaults in villages within Kaiama Local Government Area that left scores of residents dead, prompting heightened federal and state engagement on counterterrorism efforts and the protection of local settlements.

As gathered, suspected jihadist fighters carried out coordinated raids on the affected villages, resulting in widespread casualties and destruction, with local leaders and civilians among those impacted during the unrest that has left the region reeling.

AbdulRazaq arrived at the State House in Abuja around 5:00 pm on Thursday. The meeting came two days after the attacks on Worro and Nuku communities in Kaiama and a day after a condolence visit was made to the victims.

MORE DETAILS LATER…