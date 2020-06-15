Timi Frank woos PDP leaders for Obaseki’s smooth defection, Guber ticket

Supports for the embattled Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, have been bolstered ahead of the June 22 governorship primary election in the state after former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, identified with Obaseki and also called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the governor into its fold and works towards his emergence as the party’s flagbearer.

Obaseki’s first move which indicates his intention to fight to the finish was his visit to River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, one of PDP ruling state governor.

But, Frank while reacting to the move, called on PDP leaders, particularly Governor Wike to show leadership and prevail on those preventing Obaseki, from joining their fold in the state.

The political activist, through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, urged the opposition leaders to facilitate peace talks with warring parties and party bigwigs in Edo State to ensure a soft landing for the incumbent governor following his disqualification by the All Progressive Congress (APC) screening committee.

He noted that though there may be clashes of interests with some PDP bigwigs in Edo state, the party must be seen to be different from the forum of the APC governors, who he claimed, failed to protect Obaseki from ‘APC cabals’ and that it is pertinent they give Obaseki a chance.

He said PDP leaders should seize the opportunity of having Obaseki in their fold if they truly want to take over Edo state.

“Findings have shown that if PDP rejects Obaseki, other political parties are waiting to receive him and those who want Obaseki to join the party which comprises of National Assembly PDP members, other leaders of the party in the state and many others will go with him. So, if PDP is not careful embracing Obaseki now, the party may eventually lose the governorship election.

“Governor Wike should know that Obaseki is a big fish that should be accommodated if the party is serious in winning Edo state, hence my appeal to all the warring parties. It is obvious that if Governor Wike intervenes now and calls the members in Edo chapter to order it will go a long way in resolving the crisis.

“Governor Obaseki’s move to join the PDP should be a welcome idea to all. Although some leaders of the party in Edo state chapter may consider the move as injurious to them but considering the political exigence, it will later turn out to be in their best decisions. I, therefore, appeal to the Rivers state governor Wike, who has shown more commitment and dedication to ideals of the democratic party and one of the highly respected leaders of the party in the South-south to rally round Obaseki and provide a soft landing for him,” the statement read.

Frank also called on governor Obaseki to quickly reach out more and give assurance of peace, togetherness, and understanding to the warring members of PDP in Edo.

“I will also urge governor Obaseki to be strong and focus at this period of his political trial. The governor should know that he has been betrayed by a party he worked to build and people he helped to power. That is the nature of APC politics. But it is not over for him because the Edo people know the truth and will surely reward him at the poll,” the statement added.