Tik-Tok owner appoints Hong Kong legal practitioner as financial director

The Tik-Tok owner, ByteDance, has appointed an Hong Kong-based capital markets attorney, Julie Gao, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to oversee its company’s finances so as other legal activities.

Gao’s appointment was approved after advising ByteDance to acquire Tik-Tok Musical.ly, and Shanghai-based gaming studio, Moonton, became successful brands for the firm.

This decision came after ByteDance’s former CFO, Shou Zi Chew, stepped down last year from his role as the financial director for the tech company who joined the company in March 2021, stepped down in November from his role as the TikTok’s CFO to focus on being the TikTok’s CEO.

In a statement by the ByteDance chief executive, Liang Rubo, on Monday, confirmed the appointment of Julie Gao, as the new financial director for the company.

“TikTok-owner ByteDance has appointed corporate attorney Julie Gao as its new chief financial officer (CFO). “Gao, currently a Hong Kong-based capital markets attorney at law firm Skadden, will be based in Hong Kong and Singapore once she joins ByteDance.”

The ten year old company saw its total revenue growth by 70 percent at about $58 billion in 2021, which was slower in growth than a year earlier after China tightens its regulation on big tech company.

