Tik-Tok owner appoints Hong Kong legal practitioner as financial director

By Jerome Kalu

The Tik-Tok owner, ByteDance, has appointed an Hong Kong-based capital markets attorney,  Julie Gao, as its new Chief  Financial Officer (CFO), to oversee its company’s finances so as other legal activities.

Gao’s  appointment was approved  after advising ByteDance to acquire Tik-Tok Musical.ly,  and Shanghai-based gaming studio, Moonton,  became successful  brands for the firm.

This decision came after ByteDance’s former CFO, Shou Zi Chew, stepped down last year from his role as the financial  director for the tech company who joined the company in March 2021, stepped down in November from his role as the TikTok’s CFO to focus on being  the TikTok’s CEO.

In a statement by the ByteDance  chief executive, Liang Rubo, on Monday, confirmed the appointment of  Julie Gao, as the new financial director  for the company. 

“TikTok-owner ByteDance has appointed corporate attorney Julie Gao as its new chief financial officer (CFO). “Gao, currently a Hong Kong-based capital markets attorney at law firm Skadden, will be based in Hong Kong and Singapore once she joins ByteDance.”

The ten year old company saw its total revenue growth by 70 percent at about  $58 billion in 2021, which was slower in growth than a year earlier after  China tightens its regulation on big tech company.

