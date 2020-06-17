Thunderstorm kills three FRSC officials in Ogun

Tragedy struck in Ogun State on Wednesday when thunderstorm allegedly struck three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to death in Ijebu axis of the state.

The officials were said to have been struck to death when the affected officials were planning for the early morning parade at their office located at the old Ilese tollgate in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that there were over 10 officials of the corps were on the parade ground when the thunderstorm struck and hit the three officers dead and that other officers scampered for safety.

When contacted, the Public Education Officer of the State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, said: “I cannot give any report until when the sector commander is around to give us what really happened, he is not around.

“When he comes back he will tell us what really went wrong. I can’t just start talking because, we don’t really know what happened, whether it was a thunderstorm or whatever until he comes,” she added