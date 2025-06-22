Thunderstorm kills 32 cattles in Ogun

No fewer than 32 cattles were reported to have been killed following a thunderstorm recorded in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The castle were found inside a forest after a rainstorm that was accompanied with intensed lightening around Aregbe axis of Ogun.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, appealed to the owners of the cattles to remain calm and treat the incident as a natural phenomenon.

Ogunlowo, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said that 32 cows died during rainstorm earlier that day.

According to the statement, “On the 21st of June, 2025, at about 1640hrs, two herders from Osara Community in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State reported an unusual incident at Aregbe Divisional Headquarters regarding the death of thirty-two cows in a nearby forest during rainstorm earlier that day.

“The herders, who are jointly responsible for the livestock, suspected that the deaths may have resulted from thunderstorm with intense lightning. At the time of the report, the total monetary value of the livestock could not be ascertained.

“A prompt on-the-spot assessment was conducted by the Divisional Police Officer. Initial observations revealed no visible injuries or foul play on the animals. The cattle were found lying lifeless in various positions in the forest. The owners confirmed they do not suspect any individual or group, nor have they made any allegations or accusations”.