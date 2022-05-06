Thumb print issues, other hitches mar 2022 UTME exams kick-off

As the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) begins its 2022 UTME examinations across the country, thumb printing issues and other hitches mar its commencement.

Aside the thumb printing challenges, other issues the candidates lamented about include: Delay in commencing the examinations by officials, Biometric Verification device failure and traffic jam which contributed to lateness to examination centres.

One of the candidate, Godswill Nweke, who spoke to The Guild on Friday, in Lagos, said he was unable to thumb print to sit for his examination for several minutes and that he had lost hope before it finally worked.

According to him, several others who had similar issues were not allowed to sit for the examination based on the directive of JAMB, which was strict with its schedule for candidate.

He said: “I was so sacred, I thought I would miss my exam when they tried the thumb print severally but all to no avail but it later worked.”

Another candidate who spoke under anonymity, disclosed that the major challenge in her centre was caused by the rain which made a lot of other candidates arrive late for their examinations.

Similarly, some students in Ibadan capital of Oyo state were said to have been unable to sit for the examination due to thumb printing related issues.

However, the Zonal Director, JAMB, Oyo State, Aliyu Jubril, was said to have described the exercise as a success and gave the message of hope to affected students who could not thumb print for the exams.

Jubril said for those who missed their examinations, for one reason or the other, JAMB had given them a time schedule that was sacrosanct, and there was nothing anybody could do about that.

He assured that JAMB would look into their issue and they would conduct the examination after this current exercise.

He said: “But for those who were at the examination venue, but could not thumb print; for those ones that have genuine reasons, the board will invite them to Abuja from all over the country after the conduct of the examination and see how they were not able to do the thumb printing.

“They will do that in Abuja. Abuja will pay for their transportation, accommodation and feeding for inviting them,”

Meanwhile, he further noted that apart from the rain, there was no major issue for the examination not to be described as successful.

