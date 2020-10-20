Thugs set ablaze two more Lagos police stations during EndSARS protests

No fewer than two additional police stations were said to have been set ablaze by hoodlums, increasing the number of affected police stations to three in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Lagos State.

The two additional police stations said to have been set ablaze by the thugs were Layeni police station and the Pako police station in Amukoko axis of the council.

Also, the hoodlums attacked and stabbed a police officer who was found within the premises when the public infrastructures were tourched by the thugs that disguised as youths protesting against brutality and extra-judicial kills by disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a formation of the Nigerian Police.

The Guild had earlier reported that the Apapa-Iganmu Police Station was set ablazed by the thugs that were said to be a retaliation moves against the law enforcement officers that had offended them before the ongoing protest across the country.

The stations were said to have been razed by the hoodlums simulteneously on Tuesday, even as they were alleged to have attacked policemen at the stations and one was said to have feared dead.

In the video obtained, the law enforcement officer was seen to have been stabbed and enveloped in his own blood with the hoodlums taking turns to beat him.

Also, the hoodlums were seen leaving the premises with policemen uniforms and other valuables found within the police station premises.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the command was monitoring the situation across the state and would react appropriately.

“The command will react as at when due please. We are monitoring the situation across the state. But I guess it’s taking a new dimension generally. But we shall speak soon,” he said.

The burnt police station in Apapa Iganmu was said to be servicing both Iganmu community in Apapa Iganmu and Orile Community in Coker Aguda.