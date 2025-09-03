Thugs disrupt Katsina security meeting over participants’ comments

A security meeting in Katsina State ended in chaos after it was disrupted by a group of men and youths suspected to be political thugs, angered by comments made during discussions on the rising wave of banditry affecting vulnerable communities across the state.

The meeting, organised by the Katsina Security Community Initiative, was intended to bring together key stakeholders to develop strategies for curbing violent crimes in the state.

As gathered, the trouble began when the convener, Bashir Kurfi, presented an overview of the security situation.

He noted that some local government areas (LGAs) were “more or less shut down,” with farming and animal rearing disrupted, and schools either closed or occupied by bandits.

A source who wished to remain anonymous said Kurfi had only just begun describing the situation when one of the men suddenly stood up and interrupted him, accusing him of making “anti-government” remarks.

The man argued that the state government was already doing everything it could to tackle the issue and dismissed Kurfi’s comments as politically charged, warning that such statements would not be tolerated.

The disruptors also criticized the organisers for not holding similar meetings during the administration of former Governor Aminu Bello Masari, labeling them as “enemies of the current government.”

When asked to hold their comments until the general discussion period, the group grew more hostile, throwing chairs and physically attacking some journalists covering the event.

Several of the men were positioned both inside and outside the venue, with some openly brandishing knives and threatening anyone they deemed an “enemy of the governor”.

Attendees were forced to flee as the disruption escalated into violence, with the thugs beating participants and destroying property used during the security meeting.

In the aftermath of the incident, which occurred yesterday, Kurfi addressed the matter, alleging that the attackers were sponsored by political interests.

“We are not here to castigate the government. Our goal is to find solutions to the bloodshed affecting our people,” he said, appealing for calm and support from security agencies.

Meanwhile, the state police command has launched an investigation into the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.