Thugs beat Kogi SDP guber candidate inside Supreme Court premises

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, has sustained injuries across his bodies after thugs beat him within the Supreme Court premises in Abuja.

Ajaka was said to have been attacked minutes after the apex court dismissed his suit and affirmed Usman Ododo as the governor of the state.

The SDP candidate was attacked amid jubilation by thugs that have throng the court to support state governor, Ododo, to retain his mandate.

Eyewitnesses narrated that Ajaka, who had led his legal team to the court on Friday to witness the apex court judgement, was attacked minutes after minutes after stepping out of the court premises.

Earlier, the court affirmed the election of Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the gubernatorial poll in the state.

The affirmation followed the dismissal of the appeal of Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who challenged the outcome of the election.

In a unanimous judgment, the Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal which on the twenty-seventh of May affirmed the election of Ododo.

The five-man panel held that the allegation of substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act was not proven by the SDP governorship candidate.

It further stated that allegations of age falsification and certificate forgery are pre-election matters which ought to have been ventilated at the Federal High Court which has jurisdiction to hear such matters.

The Supreme Court therefore dismissed Ajaka’s appeal for lacking merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that Ododo polled a total of 446,237 votes to defeat Mister Ajaka who came second with 259,052 votes.