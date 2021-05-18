Thugs attack NLC protesters, passersby in Kaduna

The ongoing demonstration by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the disengagement of workers by the Kaduna state government, has been halted after hoodlums attacks the protesters.

As gathered, the thugs stormed the scene of the protest, attack and dispersed the NLC leaders and members in Kaduna from continuing their peaceful protest that had lasted for two days.

The thugs, The Guild learnt, attacked the protesters that had mounted NEPA roundabout in Kaduna capital on Tuesday with knives, sticks and stones attacked the peaceful protesters at NEPA roundabout, Kaduna, but were quickly dispersed by security personnel deployed to protect the protesters.

An eyewitness, Daniel John, narrated the development as “very unfortunate”, adding that although no one was injured, they were forced to suspend the peaceful procession for the day.

“We were at NEPA roundabout and about to be addressed by our chairman when the heavily armed thugs in their numbers arrived and began to wield knives and sticks while others throw stones at us.

“We were lucky security personnel were with us, who engaged the thugs and manage to disperse them and arrest some of them,” he said.

Another protester, Fatima Abdulhamid, who also survived the attack, thanked the police and other security personnel for displaying a high level of professionalism by quickly responding to the threat and overrunning the thugs.

Meanwhile, some of the thugs were said to have been arrested.

