Three villagers stabbed during attack in Norway

At least three villagers in south-east Norway were reported to have been stabbed as well as inflicted with injuries, after an attack by some unknown armed men.

The armed men who intruded the village were said to have attacked the residence of the community at random period which caused unrest within in the village.

Confirming the incidence, the Norway police officials said that the attack by the unknown gunmen took place on Friday which three villagers were stabbed and injured in the process.

The police disclosed that those who were stabbed have been taken to the hospital for further treatment as a result of the injuries inflicted on them during the attack.

The officials added that some of the victims who were taken to the hospital are currently facing critical conditions as a result of the injuries sustained in the attack.

The police also noted that one suspect out of the armed men who attacked the village have been apprehended, while investigation is still ongoing to arrest the others.

“I can confirm we have the offender under control. We do not believe there were any more offenders.”

