Three UK brothers bag 51yrs imprisonment over rape

14 years after their crime, three brothers have been sentenced to a combined 51 years in prison by a British high court for grooming and raping underage girls in Leeds and Barrow-in-Furness, England.

The trio, Shaha Amran, 49, Shaha Joman, 47, and Shah Alman, 38, were sentenced after they were found guilty of multiple counts of charges, including child rape and kidnapping.

As gathered, the brothers subjected two children at a Leeds mosque to regular abuse over several years between 1996-2010.

Aside from that, they exploited multiple vulnerable minors at a flat above their family’s takeaway in Barrow, Cumbria, between 2008 and 2010.

While delivering the judgment on Friday, Justice Unsworth KC handed Amran a life with a minimum term of 20 years and 338 days, Alman got 10 years in jail, while Joman received 21 years and 232 days in prison.

During their trial, the Preston Crown Court heard Sarj and Jai regularly abused two children at a Leeds mosque over many years, beginning when the victims were seven.

” They gave them cigarettes, alcohol, food, and even hair extensions in a classic grooming technique. ” The brothers worked as a team and “created an environment in Barrow in which each of them could abuse young girls,” the prosecuting lawyer, Tim Evans said.

A witness presented before the court stated the trio abused their victims in a dingy room above the takeaway that “looked like a crackhouse” and had mattresses on the floor and sheets covering the window”.

“They knew exactly how young they were. They didn’t only have one girlfriend each. They had multiple,” the witness said.

After reviewing the evidence brought before him by the prosecutor, KC sentenced each to their respective jail term without bail.

He further condemned the brother’s act, saying they had shattered the lives of their victims and hid in plain sight in Cumbria town.