Three teenagers face trial for allege gang rape in Lagos

Three teenage boys, Pelumi Osho, Oluwafemi Shobayo and Victor Elijah have appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly gang raping a 15-year-old girl, who was not identified in Akowonjo axis of Lagos State.

The defendants who are all 17 years old and all live in Akowonjo are said to be facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and rape to which they pleaded not guilty during court proceedings.

While confirming the incident to the court on Friday, the Prosecutor and police officer, Victor Eruada, said that the defendants committed the offences with other yet to be identified accomplices on Christmas day last year at Victoria Hotel, Akowonjo.

Eruada disclosed that the defendants had lured the victim to the hotel with such intentions unknowing to the victim who followed them innocently, adding that they overpowered the victim and gang raped her without her consent.

Delivering judgement, the Chief Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, was said to have granted all the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties which must be in like sum of the said amount.

Owolabi ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

He adjourned the case til Feb. 15, for further hearing.

