Three teenagers drown inside Bauchi river

Three teenage boys have been confirmed dead by medical personnel after drowning in a river where they had gone to swim following a long day of mining work.

The victims had reportedly separated from a group of fellow miners and ventured into the water for a swim, a common but risky pastime among youths in the area.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in Durum village, located within Bauchi Local Government Area, and involved 16-year-old Habibu Mohammed, 16-year-old Abubakar Mohammed, and 14-year-old Zalani Suleiman.

Earlier that day, the trio had joined other teenagers in scavenging for mineral deposits near the outskirts of Jinkiri village, not far from a mining site.

According to the village head of Jinkiri, Yakubu Ahmad, the boys were found unresponsive in the river after they failed to return from swimming.

“They came here often for mining and used to swim in the river after work. But this time, their luck ran out. We are heartbroken,” he said.

Confirming their deaths, officers from the Bauchi State Police Command stated that the boys were pronounced dead at a specialist hospital after their bodies were recovered by operatives responding to a distress call.

“The investigation is ongoing, but at this point, we suspect no foul play,” a police officer said.

“The deceased had isolated themselves from the rest of the group to swim, which unfortunately led to the incident.”

Unsupervised swimming in rivers and streams is common among rural youths in Bauchi, especially during the hot season.

However, the practice continues to pose serious risks due to a lack of safety awareness and emergency infrastructure.