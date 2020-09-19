Three-storey school building collapses in Lagos

Barely forty-eight hours to school resumption in Lagos State, a three-storey building used by Excell College in Ejigbo axis of Isolo, has caved as the owners intensified plans to renovate the structure.

The building, which collapsed at about 8:15 am, was part of a twin three-storey building sited on 15, Ansarudeen, Ile Epo Bus Stop, Iyana Ejigbo and its collapse was attributed to visible distress.

It was learnt that the distress on the structure before it came down on Saturday has further affected second wing which had become distressed with visible cracks on the walls, pillars and decking.

Although none was injured nor trapped under the collapsed building, but The Guild gathered that the collapsed building had previously shown signs of distress and that the school authority was planning to renovate and refortify the collapsed structure ahead of resumption.

Confirming the collapse building, Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, through a statement made available to newsmen, said that none of the school staff was within the premises when the building caved in.

Okunbor said: “Information gathered from some officials of the school revealed that the building had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate and refortify the structure.

“The three storey building has two wings conjoined, the wing that collapsed has seriously affected the second wing as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped, no injuries and no fatality has been recorded. Responders to the incident scene are LASEMA, LASBCA, the Nigerian Police Force (Ejigbo Division)”, the agency public affairs officer added.