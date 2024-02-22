A three-storey building under construction at No 1 Isalegangan street by Itafaji, Lagos Island Local Government, has collapsed in the state, causing panic among residents of the community.

The building under construction was said to have collapsed minutes at about 10:15am during the downpour experienced across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident during an interview with newsmen in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON