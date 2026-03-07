Three soldiers, 45 bandits die during clashes in Katsina

The Nigerian Army has delivered a significant blow to bandits terrorizing Katsina State, neutralizing 45 criminals during a fierce encounter in the Danmusa Local Government Area.

Tragically, three soldiers lost their lives in the intense gun battle, underscoring the high cost of the operation.

The operation, which took place on Friday, followed credible intelligence gathered by security personnel regarding an imminent attack by the bandits.

Among those killed was Alti, the nephew and second-in-command to the notorious bandit leader Adamu Alieru, along with another senior bandit commander identified as Damale.

The clash began when armed bandits from Zamfara State, riding motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons, launched an attack on Alhazawa village in Musawa Local Government Area on March 5 with the intention of stealing cattle.

Community members, supported by repentant bandits cooperating with authorities, resisted the raid, killing four of the attackers and recovering all the stolen livestock.

Subsequently, the Army intercepted the bandits during their attempt to regroup, successfully neutralizing all 45 individuals involved in the criminal operation.

Speaking on the operation, Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mua’zu, emphasized the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers while acknowledging the human cost.

“Captain Paul Hassan and two other soldiers lost their lives in the encounter, and their courage has saved countless lives and dealt a major setback to these dangerous criminals,” he stated.

Dr. Mua’zu, on behalf of Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, commended the military for their unwavering dedication and extended condolences to the families of the fallen personnel.

He reaffirmed that security forces in the state remain vigilant and committed to pursuing criminal elements, stressing that the authorities will not rest until peace is fully restored across Katsina State.