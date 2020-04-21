Three siblings, other die in Lagos road crash

By news desk

Three siblings and one other person were on Tuesday crushed to death in Sangotedo axis of Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos State.

Our correspondent learned that the vehicle that crushed the three siblings, who were said to be on a visit to their mother, and the other victim, was driving against traffic on Lekki-Epe Expressway, when the accident occurred.

It was further learned that the siblings were on a morning exercise when the vehicle veered off the road and crushed them to death.

An eyewitness narrated that the vehicle while plying the road experienced brake failure and crushed the victims to death.

He lamented that the driver capitalised on the lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic in the country and contravene the traffic law.

Another eyewitness, who identified himself as Original Tombo, while narrating his experience at the scene on his official social media handle, urged the State Government to intensify enforcement of lockdown in the state.

“I visited the scene of an accident at Sangotedo this morning that claimed the lives of three siblings who returned to assist their mother who sells near by after the morning walk out.

“This accident happened this morning due to motorists plying one-way on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

“There’s need for our governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to directs law enforcement agencies to be more effective in their day to day activities and punish traffic offenders”, he added.

