Three siblings, four others die after flooding takeover communities in Lagos, Ogun

No fewer than seven persons including three siblings and four adults were reported to have drowned during the flooding cases that were recorded across Lagos State and some border communities in Ogun State.

Meanwhile, at least eight Lagosians were said to have escaped death after they were rescued from canals and other flooded areas by emergency officials and residents of the communities where the incidents occurred.

The death toll and the survivors, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), were recorded between Friday, 8th July, and Saturday, 9th July, 2022.

The three siblings that were swept away during the flooding in Oke-Isagun community in Agbado-Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), were identified as Micheal, who was 18 years old, Elizabeth 17years and the youngest, Timi, 14 years.

In Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the death toll from the flood that swept away a vehicle in Oyatoki community remains four rescued alive and two dead.

Also, two male adults were said to have been swept away while trying to cross over a road along Alagbole – Akute road by Four Gate Hotel, Akute in Ogun State, a border community to Lagos State.

Confirming the statistics, the Zonal Coordinator, South West, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos on Wednesday.

Farinloye, in a post-emergency phase assessment, stressed that the rainfall that resulted in flooding was witnessed during the two days of continuous rainfall.

Narrating how the tragedies occurred, the Coordinator explained that the three siblings, who were residing with their parents at a church house belonging to Mercy of Christ Apostolic Church situated in an uncompleted building, were swept away while trying to relocate from their room to the main church structure.

During the process, he added, the youngest child, Timi, who was said to be asthmatic while trying to climb the plank linking their room to the church building slipped.

According to the Zonal Coordinator for South West region, the rest of the siblings, while trying to rescue their sibling, fell from the plank and were also swept away.

“While NEMA were on a condolence visit to the families met the members of Progressive Community Development Area representatives who conducted the agency round the areas. And an appeal was made to them that for the rest of the year, the community must embark on awareness and sensitization campaigns on safe actions to avoid the situation that they experienced during the period.

“The Community leaders also informed NEMA that in the same community 4 siblings of same parents. were also swept away on the same day but the community members rallied around and rescued the four of them”.

In Agege, Farinloye disclosed that the NEMA team met with the Member, House of Representative representing Agege Federal Constituency, Babatunde Adejare, who directed residents to block the road to prevent vehicular movement anytime they observed that the rainfall is intense and may cause havoc.

The NEMA boss hinted that the lawmaker promised to liaise with the Local Government Authority and the Divisional Police Officer on this advice in order to save lives.

According to the statement, the 3rd male adult that was saved is still on admission at the hospital but recovering fast. Other areas that have serious impacts but did not involve lives are: Mushin, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Agege, and Eti-Osa local governments.

