Three siblings die inside Lagos landlord’s vehicle

Three children of same parents were said to have been found dead inside a car belonging to their parents’ landlord in the Imota axis of Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos state.

The deceased siblings were identified as, 8years old Lazarus, 5years old Marvelous, and 3years old Uche, all children of one Osondu were found dead hours after they were last seen playing in their compound.

It was gathered that the children while playing and later entered the car, a Toyota RAV 4, and mistakenly press the central lock and thereby trapping themselves inside in the process.

The landlord who was identified as one Moses was alleged to have left his vehicle unlocked before going into his apartment.

The children were playing with their cousin, identified as Blessing, 11, a foster daughter to the deceased father. around 11am, inside the compound before they entered the Landlord’s RAV4 SUV.

Nobody could say why Blessing, who is the most senior did not enter the car and also failed to raise the alarm when she discovered that her cousins were trapped inside the car.

Some said it might have been for fear of being flogged for venturing into the area.

It was learnt that an angry mob descended on the landlord and beat him up until he was rescued by some policemen on patrol duty.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said the Officer in Charge (O/C) Police Family Support Unit (FSU), around 7.40pm on Tuesday, got a distress call from an anonymous callers of a suspected Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD)/Suffocation of under aged children.

Hundeyin said Patrol team and FSU personnel swiftly moved to the scene, where they met a mammoth crowd that besieged the residence of Moses, in Ikorodu.

According to him, the crowd had allegedly over the death of Lazarus, 8, Marvelous, a girl of 5 years and Uche , 3, all children of of Mr Osondu.

“The father of the deceased children said he is from Izii community in Ebonyi State and tenant at the aforementioned address. The children were playing with their cousin, one Blessing Hyacinth, a girl of about 11 years, a foster daughter to Mr. Osondu at about 11am inside the Landlord’s RAV4 SUV with Reg. parked in a fenced and gated compound.

“One of them inadvertently pressed the central lock button of the vehicle and it ended up locking the trio till they got suffocated. The three children were taken to IKorodu General Hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medics and their corpses deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary for autopsy in the presence of their father.

“The landlord, was brought to the station for protective custody and the RAV4 SUV recovered to the station for safekeeping. Meanwhile, Patrol team led by operations Officer has been deployed to the neighbourhood to ensure there’s no breakdown of law and order” he added.

