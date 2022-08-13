Three siblings die during collapse building in Kano

No fewer than three siblings were reported to have died after their house collapsed on them in Tarai village of Kibiya Local Government Area of Kano State.

The three siblings were identified as Umar Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar, who were both males and their sister, Aisha Abubakar, and they were aged four, five, and seven years olds.

Father of the deceased siblings, Abubakar Usman, narrated the family’s ordeal during a condolence visit by the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Saleh Jili, to the village.

Usman, on Saturday during the visit, disclosed that the tragedy occurred barely five days ago when their mother’s room collapsed after two days of heavy rainfall.

He said, ”I received a call from a relative informing me of the demise of my three biological children as I was out of town on a business trip. On the 17th day I received a call at 6:am that one of the rooms in my house has collapsed and led to the death of all my three children“.

The chairman of the council, Alkasim Shike, commended SEMA and the Kano state government for the timely intervention and donation of relief materials.

He said that shortly after the incident, the local government council provided necessary assistance to Abubakar’s family, to cushion the effect of the challenges before them.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Saleh Jili, who led a delegation to Kibiya, said that the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was deeply saddened by the death of the young children.

He disclosed that the agency had provided mattresses, pillows, food items, and building materials to the deceased family and that SEMA would compile a comprehensive report for onward submission to the State Government for proper action.

“We advise the public to desist from building on waterways,” he said.

The district head of Kibiya who doubles as Sarkin shanun Rano, Alhaji Abubakar Ila, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

