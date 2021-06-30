Three senators dump PDP for APC ahead 2023

Three lawmakers, including senators representing Zamfara North, Zamfara West, and Delta North, Sahabi Ya’u, Peter Nwaoboshi, and Lawal Anka respectively have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All progressives Congress (APC) party ahead 2023 general elections.

The senators, particularly Ya’u, who was the Minority Whip, before his defection, elected under the PDP platform notified the Senate leadership of their decision to join the ruling party.

Their decision to join the APC was contained in separate letters read on the floor of the Red Chamber by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary on Wednesday. They claimed in the letters that their decision to join APC was influenced by infighting and internal divisions at various levels in PDP.

Lawan, in his remark, congratulated the new APC senators for their decision to move to the ruling party, saying the party’s determination and good governance had been attracting several politicians to its fold across the country.

He added that the party was still open to other opposition party members wishing to join the APC and that they would be welcomed without discrimination as the task of nation building requires inputs of experienced parliamentarians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

