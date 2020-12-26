Three Policemen, hoodlum die during clashes in Jigawa

No fewer than two policemen and one hoodlum were reported to have died and over one person injured during clashes in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

As gathered, the clashes were said to have occurred at Kargo Fulani settlement following an intelligence report that the gun-wielding hoodlums had attacked the community, prompting the law enforcement agency to deploy personnel.

The clashes came less than a week after gunmen killed a police officer who was trying to rescue some kidnapped victims in Maigatari Local Government, in the state.

Confirming the clashes, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Jigawa Command, Abdu Jinjiri, said the kidnappers have been terrorising Gumel emirate.

Jinjiri, in a statement to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the clashes occurred yesterday evening while Christians were observing yuletide celebration in the state.

He said: “Based on an intelligence, the police got to know of the presence of kidnappers at Kargo Fulani settlement in Garki LGA, who are terrorizing Gumel emirate,” he said.

“In this regard, a Joint Operation of Police Divisions under Gumel Area Command was organized. On 25/12/2020, as early as 3:00 am the team descended on the settlement.

“Unfortunately, the hoodlums opened fire on the police from their hiding places. This led to a serious gun battle. Eventually, the hoodlums killed two Senior Police Officers and injured another Constable. However, the Police also killed one of the hoodlums,” the officer added.

Following the encounter, the police spokesman explained that the gunmen deserted their settlement and took to their heels, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.