Three policemen, four others die during bandit clash in Niger

No fewer than three policemen including a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Umar Digari, and four vigilante members were reported to have been killed during clashes with bandits in Niger State.

It was learnt that the clashes started when the bandits invaded Nasko village in Magama Local Government Area, about 260km from Minna, the state’s capital.

During the battle, as gathered, some of the hoodlums were neutralized and others escaped with gunshot injuries from the community.

Confirming the clashes, the spokesperson for Niger police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said that the police operatives and vigilante members were mobilized by the DPO to the community.

Abiodun, in a statement released on Tuesday, added that the Area Commander in Kotangora has drafted reinforcement with military personnel to the area to forestall break down of law and order.

“Unfortunately, during the gun battle, the DPO, Umar Digari and two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives,” the spokesperson said.

Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Kuryas, consoled with the families of officers and vigilante members who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, while reassuring members of the public that the police will not be deterred or relent in its effort to curb banditry in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

