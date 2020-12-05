Boat conveying Policemen on Bayelsa bye-election duty capsize

A boat conveying Nigerian Police officers to southern Ijaw Local Government for the Bayelsa Central senatorial district bye-election has capsized.

The boat, said to be conveying over three policemen to the council to monitor the electoral process, was reported to have plunged into the river minutes after leaving the shore.

Confirming the incident, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said that the number of victims had not been ascertained considering the terrain of the mishap.

According to him, the speedboat boat conveying the officers capsized on their way to Oporoma, headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area where they were expected to prevent any breakdown of law and order.