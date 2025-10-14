Three policemen die after gas explosion in Italy

At least three military policemen have died alongside others critically injured following an overnight gas explosion at a farmhouse in Italy.

The authorities stated that a number of policemen and firefighters made way into the building to enforce eviction order on three siblings who allegedly failed to pay rent for the property and also alleged to have deliberately caused the severe explosion.

A police officer, Claudio Papagno, said that upon entering the farmhouse, the three siblings, who are in police custody for prosecution, had already ignited gas cylinder and thereafter directed it to the policemen.

”When we got to the house, we were confronted with an act of madness,” Papagno said.

”A gas cylinder had been ignited and the explosion directly hit our officers and three of them died from the incident.”

Interior Minister, Luca Zaia, disclosed that the blast which happened in Verona, was heard from five kilometres away causing unrest in the area.

Zaia added that images from the scene showed the farmhouse reduced to a pile of rubble.

”Petrol bombs were found in the building,” Zaia stated.

”It was clear we were dealing who would resist in some way. The injured victims included 11 members of the Carabinieri alongside three members of Italy’s state police and a firefighter.”

Verona prosecutor, Raffaele Tito, informed that the farmhouse was in a derelict state and had no electricity.

“The blast was a premeditated and voluntary homicide, Tito said and added, “Shortly before the explosion, our officers heard a whistle, probably the gas cylinders being opened.

“The explosion had left a terrible, very painful and dramatic toll. This is a time for grieving,” the prosecutor concluded.