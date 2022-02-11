Three passengers die, one injures during accident on Lagos-Ibadan Exp.

No fewer than three passengers have been confirmed dead and one other sustained varying degrees of injuries when multiple accidents occurred on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

While the three deceased corpses have been deposited have been handed over to the community for burial rites, the injured passenger had been admitted to a private hospital for adequate medical care.

It was learnt that the accident occurred on Friday when a truck lost control and overturned, resulting in two vehicles and a commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada, ramming into it around Ogere end of the road.

The accident was confirmed by the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, and the Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi.

Okpe, in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, attributed the cause of the crash which occurred in the early hours of Friday to excessive speed on the part of the truck driver.

According to her, The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to the loss of control and the truck rammed into the motorcycle and killed three persons instantly, and zoomed off.

“It was a hit and run issue. The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital Ogere while the Head of the Hausa Community, Seriki Hausa, for Ogere took custody of the corpses for burial.

“Police MTD former Tollgate Ogere took custody of the crashed motorcycle, but the truck driver zoomed off,” Okpe added.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at the early hours of the day, particularly when there was poor visibility and that they also approached the crash scene with excessive speed.

The traffic management agency, meanwhile, cautioned motorists against overspeeding and ensure their vehicles were properly latched, in view of its attendant consequences.

