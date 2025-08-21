Three passengers die during Ebonyi auto crash

Three people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a truck lost control and rammed into roadside shops at Nwanwu Junction, Igbeagu, along the Enugu–Abakaliki–Ogoja highway in Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a Mercedes-Benz cement mixer swerved to avoid colliding with a motorcycle rider emerging from Offia Oku Amachi Road.

As gathered, the truck’s brakes reportedly failed, causing it to crash into a drinking spot and two makeshift food stalls, all of which were completely destroyed.

The force of the impact left many victims trapped and injured, prompting emergency responders and bystanders to rush them to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Witnesses at the scene described the incident as horrific, with victims lying unconscious and properties reduced to rubble.

Confirming the incident, Anthony Ogodo of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi State said the Igbeagu Unit Commander and his team responded immediately after receiving the alert.

“The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Once they got the news, they rushed to the scene. It occurred along the Ogoja–Abakaliki trunk A road,” Ogodo said.

He added that FRSC officials evacuated the corpses of the deceased to St. Vincent Hospital in Ndubia.