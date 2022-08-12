Three passengers die during boat mishap in India

No fewer than three passengers have been confirmed dead after an overloaded boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized in northern India.

The deceased victims were said to have included one child and two women while another 17 were missing and feared dead.

A senior police official in Uttar Pradesh state on Friday said that rescue workers were still scouring the rain-swollen waters of the Yamuna river for survivors almost 24 hours after the calamity struck on Thursday, but prospects of finding anyone else alive were bleak.

On his part, the Director General Law and Order, Prashant Kumar confirmed that two bodies of two women and one child were recovered during the rescue operations.

“Two bodies of women and one child were recovered in the rescue operation being handled by the police force, local divers and state disaster relief force,” he said.

As gathered, fifteen passengers were rescued, Kumar said. A local police officer said the boat was overcrowded with more than 30 people aboard.

