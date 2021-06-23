Three passengers die after Coca-Cola truck crushes motorcycle in Oyo

No fewer than three passengers have been confirmed to have died and two others injured after a truck loaded with Coca-Cola products crushed the commercial motorcycle popularly called Okada conveying them in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The rider of the motorcycle was said to have attempted to overtake the truck from the right-lane but was yet to complete the action when the articulated truck hit the motorcycle from behind and they fell as well as died.

The Guild gathered that the victims of the tragedy were a commercial motorcyclist and his two passengers, which identities were yet to be made newsmen.

An eyewitness, Joel Idowu, told newsmen that the truck killed the victims in front of a filling station, situated in the state, on Wednesday morning.

Idowu stated that some angry youths and motorcyclists at the scene attempted to set the truck ablaze, adding that the youths were prevented by the security operatives who were shooting sporadically into the air to scare them.

The Oyo the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Uche Chukwurah, who confirmed the incident and added that bodies of the victims had been moved to the morgue.

Chukwurah hinted that five people were involved in the accident, with three confirmed dead, and two others injured. She attributed the likely cause of the accident to brake failure on the part of the truck.

The commander said that the injured persons were receiving treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, while the dead had been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

