Three passengers die after bus plunges into Oyo river

No fewer than three people have been pronounced dead by medical experts, and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a commercial bus plunged into a river in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

As gathered, the mini-bus with a number plate OSUN-LEW 484 XA had eight persons onboard, including the driver, when it suddenly plunged into the Ariyo River along Amuloko Road in Ibadan.

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency boss, Moroof Akinwande, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, said the agency’s personnel received a distress call about the incident on Wednesday from one Fadeke Yusuf and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we met a Suzuki bus (OSUN) LEW 484 XA with eight passengers, which had lost control and crashed into a river.

“Five persons were rescued alive and conveyed to Ona-Ara Private Hospital, Jegede area, while three dead bodies were recovered and handed over to a team of policemen from Ogbere Divisional Headquarters led by ASP Aishat Ibrahim,” he said.

He attributed the accident to reckless driving and advised motorists to drive with care and to observe road safety tips to avoid unnecessary accidents.

Akinwande appreciated the support of the crew of the Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency, Ona Ara Division, and Glorious Temitope, chairman of Ona Ara LGA, during the operation.