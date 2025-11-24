Three paramilitary officers die after suicide bombing in Pakistan

The Police have informed that three paramilitary officers have died alongside others injured following a suicide bombing which happened in Pakistan.

The security agency stated that a fleeing assailant detonated objects believed to be explosives which killed the officers who were deployed at a Federal Constabulary gate, after which two of the insurgents were shot dead by the force men, causing a distressed mood at the scene.

The incident was also said to have led to four others paramilitary officers wounded, the police adding that body parts of the suspected bomber were found riddled with sharpened holes.

The Police chief at Peshawar City, where the incident happened on Monday, Mian Saeed, said, ”Three Federal Constabulary personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others wounded.

”One assailant detonated explosives and two other attackers, who attacked on the premises in Saddar Road at about 8am on Monday, were shot dead by security forces.”

A police chief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Zulfiqar Hameed, said, ”The attack has concluded and a clearance operation is underway to determine whether any unexploded ordnance is present.”

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, while condemning the attack commended the security agencies for their prompt action to avert further loss of life.

Sharif charged the security forces to ensure that perpetrators of the crime are identified and apprehended for prosecution.

”We will thwart the evil designs of terrorists who attack Pakistan’s integrity,” the government official warned.