Three Oyo monarchs die during auto crash in Ogbomoso

No fewer than three traditional rulers have been confirmed to have died during an auto crash that occured in Ogbomoso axis of the state.

The traditional rulers that died during the auto crash were from Odogbo, Bowula, and Ayetoro communities in Orire local government areas of Oyo state.

As gathered, the victims were on their way to attend a funeral party of another traditional ruler’s relation in the area when the accident occured around Arinkinkin area of Ogbomoso.

The accident occurred after the Mercedes Benz conveying the monarchs collided with an articulated truck which resulted in the Obas death.

Speaking to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Joshua Adekanye, attributed the cause of the auto crash to speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

According to Adekanye, two vehicles involved were a white M/Benz E230 car with registration number ‘OLODOGBO’ and a white Scania Truck with registration number MUS 301 XF.

He said that six people were involved in the accident; three died and the others were injured.

“The injured victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso while the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Adekanye said.

