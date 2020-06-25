Three Oyo cabinet members test COVID-19 positive

Days after Oyo State Government reversed planned reopening of schools, three members of his cabinet have tested positive to coronavirus in the the state.

The three cabinet members were among the 100 cases discovered in the state by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to have contracted the virus on Wednesday.

Announcing test results of the three cabinet members, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on his official social media handle, added that two members would be re-tested to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

“Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested. The EXCO members have been contacted and contact tracing has begun. Also, their offices have been closed and will be decontaminated.

“Let me reiterate that COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to re-open the economy, does not mean that the virus has disappeared. We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families. We must each own our actions and take preventive measures which include washing our hands with soap and water, wearing face masks whenever we are with other people and maintaining proper social distancing from others.

“We also must not forget the various advisories the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has issued regarding what to eat to boost our immune systems. Sometimes, even after following all directives, we may still get the virus. When this happens, we need to have our bodies ready to fight this disease”, he added