Three Oyo cabinet members test COVID-19 positive

Days after Oyo State Government reversed planned reopening of schools, three members of his cabinet have tested positive to coronavirus in the the state.
The three cabinet members were among the 100 cases discovered in the state by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to have contracted the virus on Wednesday.
Announcing test results of the three cabinet members, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on his official social media handle, added that two members would be re-tested to ascertain their COVID-19 status.