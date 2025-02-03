Three Ogun youths bag death sentence for killing couple, son

An Ogun High Court in Abeokuta, has sentenced three individuals to death by hanging over the murder of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former staff, Kehinde Fatinoye, his wife, Bukola and their son, Oreoluwa, during New Year’s Day in 2023.

The three culprits, Adekambi Lekan, a former driver of the victims, along with Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed, were found guilty by the court during a judgment that lasted over three hours.

Presiding over the case on Monday, Justice Basirat Adebowale stated that three convicts were among nine defendants arraigned on a 24-count charge, including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, conspiracy to murder, murder, arson, escape from lawful custody, perverting the course of justice, and receiving stolen property.

In her ruling, Justice Adebowale, stated that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, confirming that the trio killed the couple and their son before setting their bodies ablaze.

She emphasized that the severity of their crime did not warrant any leniency from the court, saying the first, second, and third defendants to death by hanging or lethal injection, along with life imprisonment with hard labor and additional prison terms, including a 14-year sentence.

“The sentence of this court on Adekambi Lekan in respect of Count II is that he be hanged by the neck until he is dead or by lethal injection,” Justice Adebowale pronounced. “May God have mercy on your soul.”

Lekan’s wife, Fadairo Temitope, was also convicted and sentenced to four years in prison for her role in the crime, with her sentences to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, his mother, Adekambi Adenike, was acquitted of some charges but was sentenced to one year in prison for another offense.

The tragic incident unfolded on January 1, 2023, shortly after the Fatinoye family attended a crossover service at Christ Anglican Church, Iporo-Ake, Abeokuta.

Upon returning home, they were ambushed by assailants who murdered the couple and their son before setting their remains on fire.

The attackers also bound their adopted son, Olorunyomi Felix, and Oreoluwa, and threw them into the Ogun River. Sadly, Oreoluwa did not survive.

According to authorities, the perpetrators took advantage of the busy New Year’s Eve celebrations to execute their heinous crime.