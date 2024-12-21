Three Ogun varsity students die during auto crash

A tragic road accident on December 20, 2024, claimed the lives of three students from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) and left two others injured.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 PM along the Ilisan/Ago Iwoye road when a commercial Opel Safira vehicle with license plate Lagos AAA-126HE, driven by Adekunle Adebiyi, lost control at high speed, veered off the road, and flipped into nearby bushes.

One male passenger, whose identity is yet to be confirmed but is believed to be an OOU student, died on the spot. His remains were transported to the General Hospital in Ijebu Ode.

Two female students of OOU—18-year-old Dada Oluwanifesimi, a Mass Communication sophomore, and 19-year-old Miracle Ogo Oluwa Daniel, a junior—were rushed to Love and Care Hospital but tragically succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Two other students from the university sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the OOU Medical Centre located on the institution’s Mini Campus.

SP Omolola Odutola, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the incident in a press release.

She stated that the Opel Safira had been recovered and secured at the local station. Investigations are ongoing, and the police urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during the festive season.

This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the OOU community, prompting grief and renewed calls for stricter road safety measures. Authorities and university representatives are expected to visit the affected families as they mourn their loss.