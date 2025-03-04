Three more persons die after Bauchi almsgiving stampede

No fewer than three additional persons have been confirmed dead increasing the death toll from almsgiving stampede in Bauchi State to seven.

The deceased, who were on admission at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), were pronounced dead by medical experts hours after they were rushed to the facility by emergency officials.

As gathered, the four others were pronounced dead minutes after the stampede which had become an annual occurrence whenever Shafa Holdings organized almsgiving exercise in the state.

This development came barely a year after four persons died during similar distribution organized by the company in Bauchi.

The three victims were confirmed dead yesterday by the Police during investigation on the exercise organized at Shafa Holdings along Jos road.

The police spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement made available to newsmen, said three additional women lost their lives following the incident that occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Jos Road, where the company was conducting its annual Zakat exercise to support the less privileged.

A medical doctor at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) confirmed that two of the women died while receiving treatment, while another passed away at home after being taken away by her family.

Wakil assured that further details would be made available as the investigation continues.

A witness, Laraba Saleh, said several other individuals, including women and children, sustained injuries during the stampede.