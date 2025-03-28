Three meningitis patients die after disease spread across Gombe

Amid the ongoing outbreak of meningitis in the northern part of the country, the Gombe State Government has disclosed that no fewer than three deaths have been recorded across its healthcare facilities.

Aside from that, the government stated that 70 suspected cases have been recorded across nine Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing held at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to initiate residents of efforts to curb the spread across Gombe.

“So far, we have collected 63 cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples, with an 83% collection rate. Out of these, 31 have tested positive for meningitis. Sadly, three deaths have been recorded,” Dr. Dahiru stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has intensified its response to the outbreak, deploying Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to the most affected states, including Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina.

According to NCDC spokesperson Sani Datti, Nigeria has recorded 807 suspected cases and 74 deaths across 22 states, with Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto experiencing the highest fatality rates.

Earlier, NCDC Director General, Jide Idris, assured that the response teams comprising medical experts in case management and specialized procedures will remain in the affected areas for at least 14 days, with an option to extend their stay if necessary.

He emphasized the need for strict adherence to infection prevention protocols to safeguard both health workers and the public.