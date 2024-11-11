Three Lagosians die during auto crash in Epe market

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead after an articulated truck rammed into a shopping complex in Lagos State.

As gathered, the accident occurred after the truck experienced a brake failure and crashed into the market on the Ita-Opo axis of the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos.

Aside from the building, the truck destroyed a commercial Tricycle and a Toyota Camry parked inside the complex.

Confirming the casualties, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the deceased bodies have been recovered and transferred to the Epe General Hospital.

In an 11-second video released by the agency, LASTMA officials were seen managing the traffic that may arise over the accident.

The agency said, “A fatal accident occurred due to a brake failure of a truck descending from Ita-Opo and hit a commercial Tricycle and a parked Toyota Camry, then also rammed into the Ayetoro Market/Complex.”

“Three lives were lost, and they’ve been taken to the morgue at Epe General Hospital.”

The agency said a tow truck was on the ground to evacuate the affected vehicles while traffic had been diverted.