Three Kwara apprentices bag jail terms for internet fraud, others

A Federal High Court sitting in Kwara has sentenced three apprentices to different jail terms over offences bordering on internet fraud, impersonation and conspiracy in the state.

The three convicts, who were sentenced after being unable to prove their innocence, were: Umar Olanrewaju, popularly called “Sugar Baby,” Hassan Olaitan, who is a mechanic, and Tope Ayodele.

Delivering judgement yesterday, the presiding Judge, Justice Muhammed Sani, agreed with the submission of the prosecuting counsels that the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had established a prima facie case against the defendants, adding that evidences presented against the convicts proved they were guilty.

Sani further pronounced them guilty and sentenced Olanrewaju as well as Olaitain to six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine each.

Also, he ordered the convicts to forfeit their iPhone 7 which they used to perpetrate their various crimes and that the sum of money benefited from the act should be given to the Federal Government.

Earlier, the defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges after they were read to them in the language that they could understand.

Following their guilty pleas, Sesan Ola and Andrew Akoja, who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the EFCC, reviewed the facts of the cases.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Justice Mahmud AbdulGafar of the State High Court, also sentenced Tope Ayodele to three months imprisonment for offences bordering on cybercrime.

Justice AbdulGafar ordered that the three months should be observed at the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre and that one itel phone which the convict used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

As gathered, the Ilorin Zonal Command of EFCC was said to have secured the convictions for the anti-graft agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

