Three kidnap victims regain freedom in Lagos

By Esther Kalu

The Nigeria Police has confirmed that no fewer than three people have regained freedom and reunited with their families after five days being in the den of their abductors.

The victims were said to have comprised two sisters and a man , who, were abducted in Ayobo-Ipaja axis of  Lagos State on Friday and Sunday respectively by gunmen who invaded their estate and zoomed off with them.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the area through the boundary between Lagos and Ogun where they captured the victims and escaped with them on a speedboat.

Confirming their release on Wednesday,  the Police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the kidnap victims have been reunited with their relatives, adding that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the perpetrators and ensure they face the law.

On their part,  the mother of the two sisters, Oluwalogbon Salami, expressed  gratitude to God for the safe return of her daughters, adding that the entire family was happy because not all that were kidnapped usually returned.

“We are very grateful to God for the victory He has given to our family; to God alone be the glory.” she said.

