Thursday, October 16, 2025
Three Kenyans die after stampede marred Raila Odinga’s lying in-state

At least three mourners have been reported dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries following stampede that marred the unveiling ceremony of the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s body after arriving the country.

The bodies of the deceased were said to have been recovered by emergency team following the stampede that occurred after policemen shot teargas at thousands of young mourners that gathered to honour the deceased opposition leader.

It was learnt that the continuous shots scared the crowd of mourners who accompanied the body from the Nairobi airport to Kasarani stadium where the lying-in-state was held on Thursday.

Details soon………

