Three Katsina lawmakers abandon PDP for APC

In a fresh political twist, three members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), dealing another setback to the opposition’s push to takeover the country’s government.

The lawmakers who announced their defection were Balarabe Dabai, representing Bakori/Danja; Iliyasu Abubakar, representing Batsari, Safana, and Dan-Musa; and Salisu Yusuf, representing Mashi/Dutse.

Although Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, was present at the National Assembly on Thursday, this had no impact on the PDP lawmakers in changing their minds from defecting from the Governor’s party.

As soon as the governor took his seat, Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, read aloud their letters, which formally notified the chamber of their decision to leave the PDP for the APC.

Following the announcement, Governor Radda escorted the lawmakers to exchange greetings with the Speaker before departing the chamber.

This latest wave of defections adds to a growing shift within the House, where opposition parties, especially the PDP and Labour Party, have been steadily losing members.

Just days earlier, six PDP lawmakers from Delta State joined the APC, while two Labour Party members from Enugu switched allegiance to the PDP.