Three hoodlums in police detention after attacking Lagos building control officials

No fewer than three hoodlums have been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command after attacking officials of the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), during an inspection in Igbo-Efon, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums, who were alleged to have attacked the LASBCA officials with dangerous weapons including local charms and guns, were said to have been arrested and were currently been interrogated by law enforcement officials attached to Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force)

Confirming the attack and arrest, LASBCA General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, described the attack as an act capable of causing set back in the agency’s efforts to get rid of illegal developments across the State.

Oki, who decried the incessant harassment of officials, noted that the attack at Igbo-Efon forced the LASBCA officials to leave the location and reported back at the office.

He disclosed that three among those that attacked the agency’s officials have already been apprehended by a team from the State’s Task Force and are currently being interrogated.

The LASBCA boss explained that while carrying out building plan approval, officers from the agency would need to go out to actually ascertain the type of development that is approved for each region of the State either residential or commercial.

Oki, who vowed that full weight of the law would be brought on the three suspects, stressed that the State Government would not condone further attacks on any officials while carrying out their lawful duties.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Public Affairs Officer for the agency, Andulraheem Gbadeyan, he enjoined Lagosians to join hands with the present administration to eradicate haphazard development across the State that is in deviance to the exciting master plans for each locality across the State.

Oki, meanwhile, called on some of my developers who are in the act of inciting hoodlums against enforcement officials of the agency to desist from such act forthwith.