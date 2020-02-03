Three feared dead during Lagos Police, Okada riders clash

By Temitope Akintoye,

Activities in Ijora axis of Lagos State were halted when commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada rider and tri-cycle operators known as Keke riders clashed with policemen, during a protest against the ban on their operations in 15 councils.

The face-off, theguild learned, escalated when some hoodlums teamed up with the riders, leaving atleast three persons dead, scores injured and vehicles vandalised during the face-off that lasted for several hours.

Sources said that these hoodlums, popularly called area-boys, under the guise of protesting government’s state-wide ban, had taken opportunity of causing mayhem on the streets to loot and harass innocent citizens going about their lawful businesses.

It was gathered that burnfires were made along the Ijora/Iganmu area of Lagos with blockages along Ijora and 7up area with the suspected hoodlums wielding sticks, bottles and other crude weapons to harass passersby.

Residents narrated that policemen arrived the locations to de-escalate the situation but were attacked by the riders, a move which had allegedly resulted in a bloody clash between police and hoodlums, leaving three of the suspects feared dead.

details later